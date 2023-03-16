Tokenómica de Arbitrum (ARB)
Información de Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Arbitrum (ARB)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Arbitrum (ARB), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Arbitrum (ARB)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens ARB. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Overview
Arbitrum’s token (ARB) serves as the governance token for the Arbitrum network, which is a leading suite of Layer-2 solutions for Ethereum, including Arbitrum One (the general-purpose optimistic rollup) and Arbitrum Nova (gamified and social rollup). Below, you’ll find an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking mechanisms, and unlocking schedule, along with a properly formatted allocation table.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed total supply: ARB launched with a capped supply and does not have a native inflationary or ongoing issuance mechanism. The allocation and future emissions are governed by the DAO and determined primarily during the genesis event and via pre-scheduled unlocks.
- DAO governance: The Arbitrum DAO may vote to change future issuance policies, but as of now, the supply schedule remains as set at launch.
2. Allocation Mechanism
At launch, ARB tokens were distributed as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|Initial ARB Tokens
|Percentage of Total Supply
|DAO Treasury
|3,526,000,000
|35.27%
|User Airdrop
|1,162,000,000
|11.62%
|DAO Airdrop
|113,000,000
|1.13%
|Arbitrum Foundation
|Unlocking (gradual)
|--
|Investors*
|Unlocking (vested)
|--
|Team / Advisors*
|Unlocking (vested)
|--
* Exact allocations for Investors and Team/Advisors are part of the total, with detailed unlock schedules—see below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is used for voting on proposals governing Arbitrum’s protocol upgrades and resource allocation.
- Ecosystem incentives: The DAO can grant ARB tokens to ecosystem projects and contributors to foster growth, security, and adoption.
- Airdrops: Initial and ongoing airdrops are used to seed broad community ownership and incentivize participation.
- Potential future usage: ARB holders may be responsible for future protocol-level decisions, including upgrades, fee parameters, and ecosystem fund disbursement.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Large allocations to the team, investors, and advisors are subject to strict vesting schedules. These tokens release linearly or with cliffs, depending on the party.
- Foundation and ecosystem: Gradual unlocks for the Arbitrum Foundation and ecosystem partners, typically on a daily or monthly schedule, minimize supply shocks.
- DAO-controlled treasury: Over one-third of all ARB are held by the DAO Treasury, with spending subject to on-chain governance votes, ensuring community control rather than automatic or insider release.
5. Unlocking Time & Schedule
Example Unlock Schedule (Initial Years):
|Date
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (ARB)
|% of Total Supply
|2023-03-16
|DAO Treasury
|3,526,000,000
|35.27%
|2023-03-23
|User Airdrop
|1,162,000,000
|11.62%
|2023-03-23
|DAO Airdrop
|113,000,000
|1.13%
|2023-04-17+
|Arbitrum Foundation
|513,347 (daily)
|~0.005%/day
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Ongoing
|Foundation, Investors, Team
|Linear unlocks
|--
- Unlock cadence: Arbitrum Foundation tokens began unlocking with daily increments (see table).
- Team/Investor unlocks: Subject to multi-year vesting with specific cliffs and tranches (e.g., one-year cliff followed by linear monthly releases), ensuring a gradual and predictable market release.
- DAO Airdrop/Treasury: Unlocked for governance and ecosystem spending at launch, but moved only following DAO proposals.
Insights & Implications
- Supply discipline: A completely capped initial supply restrains inflation and overhang risks, while unlocking schedules are designed to limit sudden influxes that could destabilize markets.
- Community-first distribution: Over one-third of tokens governed by the DAO and a significant chunk distributed to users, showcasing a strong emphasis on decentralization and community governance.
- Incentive alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocks for insiders better align long-term development interests and minimize risks of near-term selling pressure.
- Governance flexibility: Future modifications to ARB’s economics and incentives are possible but require DAO consensus, creating checks and balances.
Limitations and Counterarguments
- Potential future dilution: While ARB is capped now, there’s nothing preventing the DAO from authorizing additional issuance if deemed necessary for protocol sustainability or incentives.
- Centralization risk during early years: Regardless of vesting, large initial allocations to insiders exist—how these are governed and distributed as they unlock remains an evolving governance challenge.
Recommendations & Conclusion
- Monitor unlock events and DAO proposals: Large unlocks or major treasury grants can have significant market impacts.
- Consider governance participation: As ARB is a pure governance token, its value and utility are maximized for engaged community members influencing protocol direction.
- Understand scheduled unlocks: Awareness of the unlock schedule is critical for anticipating shifts in circulating supply and potential price volatility.
The ARB token economics reflect a maturing approach to decentralized governance in Ethereum’s Layer-2 landscape—balancing growth, decentralization, and long-term sustainability.
Tokenómica de Arbitrum (ARB): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Arbitrum (ARB) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ARB que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ARB que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ARB ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ARB!
