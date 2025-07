Información de Anvil (ANVL)

Anvil is a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that manages collateral and issues fully secured credit. A primary example is a letter of credit (LOC), analogous to a paper bank cheque drawing verified funds, providing an economic guarantee of payment. Anvil enables transparency and trustless verification of assets, thereby reducing counterparty risk. The protocol is designed for maximum efficiency and extensibility to incorporate collateral throughout decentralized and traditional finance.

Sitio web oficial: http://www.anvil.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.anvil.xyz/whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2Ca9242c1810029Efed539F1c60D68B63AD01BFc