Tokenómica de Algorand (ALGO)
Información de Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Algorand (ALGO)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Algorand (ALGO), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Algorand (ALGO)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens ALGO. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
- Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Current Allocations:
|Category
|Initial Allocated ALGO
|% of Max Supply
|Locking/Vesting (Summary)
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Controlled by Foundation
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000*
|62%
|Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
|Participation Rewards**
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000*
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020
*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.
Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
- Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
- Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.
Incentive Models
- Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
- Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Governance Commitment
- “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.
Unlock/Vesting Schedules
- Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
- Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).
Recent and Historical Unlock Data
|Date
|Allocation
|Recipient Group
|ALGO Unlocked
|2025-05-29
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|2025-05-30
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|…
|…
|…
|…
|2025-06-05
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
- Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.
Unlocking Patterns
- Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
- Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.
5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock
|Category
|Allocation %
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time
|Foundation/Inc.
|25%
|Company-controlled
|Varies, no programmatic vest
|Community Incentives
|~62%
|Distributed via rewards
|Over 10 years
|Participation Rewards
|~25%
|Locked for governance
|Cycle-based (3mo)
|Ecosystem & Grant
|12.5%
|Linear 10-year unlock
|10% per year
|Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.
|37%**
|Programmatic vesting
|Specified in EIPs
Notes:
- Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
- Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.
Conclusion
Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.
For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.
Tokenómica de Algorand (ALGO): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Algorand (ALGO) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ALGO que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ALGO que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ALGO ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ALGO!
