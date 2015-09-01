Tokenómica de Cardano (ADA)
Información de Cardano (ADA)
Cardano is a decentralised public blockchain and cryptocurrency project and is fully open source.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Cardano (ADA)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Cardano (ADA), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Estructura detallada del token Cardano (ADA)
Profundiza en cómo se emiten, asignan y desbloquean los tokens ADA. Esta sección destaca aspectos clave de la estructura económica del token: utilidad, incentivos y calendario de desbloqueo.
Cardano's token economics reflect a robust, research-driven approach focused on sustainability, security, and community participation. Below is an in-depth exploration covering its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and token locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
Cardano (ADA) employs a capped supply proof-of-stake (PoS) issuance model:
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Genesis Distribution: Delivered via a multi-stage Initial Coin Offering (ICO) (September 2015–February 2017), distributing ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of supply) to participants. The remaining supply was set apart for the development team, founding partners, and staking incentives.
- Ongoing Issuance: New ADA enters circulation primarily as staking rewards, drawing from a finite “reserve.” Each 5-day epoch, 0.3% of the remaining ADA reserve is distributed as block rewards and treasury inflows, with the reserve gradually depleting over time (i.e., deflationary schedule).
Allocation Mechanism
The initial and ongoing allocation of ADA was carefully balanced between ecosystem stakeholders. Below is a summary with an accompanying table:
|Category
|Amount (ADA)
|% of Max Supply
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93 billion
|57.6%
|Staking Rewards / Reserve
|~13.90 billion
|30.9%
|Team (IOG, EMURGO, Foundation)
|~5.19 billion
|11.5%
Team Breakdown and Vesting:
- Allocations to IOG (Input Output Global), EMURGO, and the Cardano Foundation represented a combined ~11.5%. Of this, one-third was immediately available; the remaining two-thirds was vested until June 2018 and June 2019, respectively.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
The utility and incentive structure for ADA is multi-faceted:
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ADA is required for settling all on-chain transactions.
- Staking/Consensus: Used for registering/running stake pools and as the sole token for delegation in the PoS consensus (Ouroboros). Stakers (either running pools or delegating) are rewarded proportionally in ADA.
- DeFi & DApps: As Cardano adopted smart contracts and native assets, ADA acts as collateral, liquidity, and base token in DeFi protocols.
- Project Catalyst & Governance: ADA is used for voting on community proposals and treasury management in Project Catalyst and the upcoming onchain governance (Voltaire era).
Staking Incentives
- Rewards Source: Generated from a combination of transaction fees and block rewards (drawn from the ADA reserve).
- Reward Distribution: SPOs (Stake Pool Operators) set a fee and margin; the remainder is shared proportionally among delegators.
- Decentralization Features: There is no minimum staking amount or lock-up, and no slashing risk—rewards are calculated and paid out at each epoch, and ADA remains fully liquid.
Locking Mechanism
Cardano introduced token locking via the Allegra upgrade—serving several purposes:
- Voting: For Voltaire (onchain governance), ADA can be temporarily locked to secure voting rights and prevent duplicate votes.
- Smart Contracts: Certain smart contracts, e.g., auctions, require token locking until contract resolution.
- Collateral: To protect the network against failed or malicious smart contract executions, small ADA amounts may be temporarily locked as collateral, forfeited only if the transaction fails.
DeFi Protocols: Many DeFi applications, such as DEXs and lending protocols, may enforce time-based or conditional locks on ADA provided as liquidity or collateral.
Unlocking Timeline
- Historical Vesting: Founders’ allocations had vesting schedules through June 2018/2019.
- Staking: No lock-up period—ADA always remains liquid and can be unstaked or transferred at any time.
- Governance/Voting: Tokens are locked for the brief duration of the voting event, after which they become instantly transferable.
- Smart Contracts: Unlocking is governed by contract conditions and is trustless — tokens are released upon fulfillment or expiration of the contract terms.
Visual Summary
|Mechanism
|ADA Locked?
|Unlock Trigger
|Notes
|Staking
|No (liquid staking)
|Not applicable
|No slashing, no minimum, anytime withdrawal
|Founders Vesting (historic)
|Yes (vested)
|Fixed dates (2018/2019)
|Now all likely unlocked
|Governance/Voting
|Yes (temp. lock)
|End of voting event
|Prevents double voting; short duration
|DeFi/Smart Contracts
|Yes (if contract)
|Contract resolve/expiration
|Variable; depends on app/contract logic
|Collateral for Smart Contracts
|Yes (temp.)
|Post-transaction validation
|Only forfeited if transaction fails validation
Key Perspectives and Implications
- Sustainability: Cardano’s economic model aims for decaying issuance and sustainability via growing transaction fees and treasury allocations for development and incentives.
- Security and Predictability: Fixed supply, scientific incentive design, and the lack of slashing make Cardano attractive for risk-averse stakers.
- Flexibility: Liquid staking and optional, contract-based locking mechanisms enable both participation and fast liquidity—supporting user diversity and innovation.
- Decentralized Governance: With the upcoming Voltaire era and CIP-1694, token locking in voting will become crucial for onchain, community-driven treasury and protocol upgrades.
- Decentralization: Soft caps on pool delegation discourage power concentration, and no superuser controls exist for ADA balances.
Limitations and Considerations
- Governance Complexity: As full Voltaire-era governance deploys, ADA holders should monitor and understand the evolving voting and stacking lock rules.
- DeFi Risks: Locking ADA in smart contracts or protocols introduces smart contract risk, and users should perform due diligence.
- Vesting Impact: Although initial team vesting is complete, future inflationary unlocks (staking rewards) will gradually reduce the reserve and lower issuance over time.
Actionable Insights
- Staking: Users can delegate any amount of ADA without concern for lock-up or slashing; rewards are compounding and liquid.
- Governance Participation: Expect to temporarily lock ADA for voting in decentralized governance processes in the Voltaire era.
- DeFi Participation: Understand the locking and unlocking rules of individual decentralized applications.
References and Further Reading
- Explore Cardano’s official monetary policy.
- Details on token locking.
- Ouroboros PoS protocol whitepaper for technical insights.
- Genesis allocation analysis and Cardano Foundation.
Cardano’s token economics are structured for longevity, fairness, and decentralization, with careful provisions for evolving governance and ecosystem innovation.
Tokenómica de Cardano (ADA): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Cardano (ADA) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ADA que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ADA que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ADA ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ADA!
Aviso legal
