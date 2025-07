Información de MOON (2MOON)

MOON is the ultimate AI-powered game where you can explore, colonize and create a thriving civilization on the moon! Developed on the binance blockchain, in partnership with NASA and SpaceX astronauts, MOON is an interactive game that takes you on an out-of-this-world adventure, offering a plethora of opportunities to build businesses, form communities, and engage in social and political activities, all set in a captivating lunar landscape.

Sitio web oficial: https://moon.ws/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.moon.ws/moon-whitepaper Explorador de bloques: https://bscscan.com/token/0x817b32d386cFc1F872de306DfAeDfDa36429cA1E