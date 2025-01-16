Precio de ZerePy (ZEREPY)
El precio en vivo de ZerePy (ZEREPY) hoy es 0.001236 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 1.24M USD. ZEREPY a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de ZerePy en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 91.17K USD
- La variación de precios de ZerePy en el día es -3.46%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 999.96M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de ZEREPY a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de ZEREPY.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de ZerePy a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de ZerePy a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de ZerePy a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de ZerePy a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-3.46%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|--
|60 Días
|$ 0
|--
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de ZerePy: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+1.12%
-3.46%
-9.58%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
|1 ZEREPY a AUD
A$0.0019776
|1 ZEREPY a GBP
￡0.00100116
|1 ZEREPY a EUR
€0.00119892
|1 ZEREPY a USD
$0.001236
|1 ZEREPY a MYR
RM0.005562
|1 ZEREPY a TRY
₺0.0438162
|1 ZEREPY a JPY
¥0.19335984
|1 ZEREPY a RUB
₽0.12669
|1 ZEREPY a INR
₹0.10681512
|1 ZEREPY a IDR
Rp20.26229184
|1 ZEREPY a PHP
₱0.07219476
|1 ZEREPY a EGP
￡E.0.06233148
|1 ZEREPY a BRL
R$0.00744072
|1 ZEREPY a CAD
C$0.00176748
|1 ZEREPY a BDT
৳0.14950656
|1 ZEREPY a NGN
₦1.9222272
|1 ZEREPY a UAH
₴0.05201088
|1 ZEREPY a VES
Bs0.065508
|1 ZEREPY a PKR
Rs0.34437432
|1 ZEREPY a KZT
₸0.65258328
|1 ZEREPY a THB
฿0.04275324
|1 ZEREPY a TWD
NT$0.04070148
|1 ZEREPY a CHF
Fr0.00112476
|1 ZEREPY a HKD
HK$0.00961608
|1 ZEREPY a MAD
.د.م0.01243416