Precio de vankedisi (VANKEDISI)
El precio en vivo de vankedisi (VANKEDISI) hoy es 0.01826219 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 1.57M USD. VANKEDISI a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de vankedisi en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es -- USD
- La variación de precios de vankedisi en el día es +6.02%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 85.59M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de VANKEDISI a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de VANKEDISI.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de vankedisi a USD fue de $ +0.00103701.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de vankedisi a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de vankedisi a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de vankedisi a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00103701
|+6.02%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|--
|60 Días
|$ 0
|--
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de vankedisi: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.68%
+6.02%
-8.72%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 VANKEDISI a VND
₫468.26081379
|1 VANKEDISI a AUD
A$0.0290368821
|1 VANKEDISI a GBP
￡0.0138792644
|1 VANKEDISI a EUR
€0.0160707272
|1 VANKEDISI a USD
$0.01826219
|1 VANKEDISI a MYR
RM0.0807188798
|1 VANKEDISI a TRY
₺0.6950589514
|1 VANKEDISI a JPY
¥2.6208068869
|1 VANKEDISI a RUB
₽1.5197794518
|1 VANKEDISI a INR
₹1.5698178524
|1 VANKEDISI a IDR
Rp304.3697115854
|1 VANKEDISI a KRW
₩25.9405277855
|1 VANKEDISI a PHP
₱1.0442320242
|1 VANKEDISI a EGP
￡E.0.9364851032
|1 VANKEDISI a BRL
R$0.1070164334
|1 VANKEDISI a CAD
C$0.0252018222
|1 VANKEDISI a BDT
৳2.2142905375
|1 VANKEDISI a NGN
₦29.0335949058
|1 VANKEDISI a UAH
₴0.7544110689
|1 VANKEDISI a VES
Bs1.29661549
|1 VANKEDISI a PKR
Rs5.1095781401
|1 VANKEDISI a KZT
₸9.4181766268
|1 VANKEDISI a THB
฿0.6132443402
|1 VANKEDISI a TWD
NT$0.5911470903
|1 VANKEDISI a AED
د.إ0.0670222373
|1 VANKEDISI a CHF
Fr0.0147923739
|1 VANKEDISI a HKD
HK$0.1415319725
|1 VANKEDISI a MAD
.د.م0.1694731232
|1 VANKEDISI a MXN
$0.370722457