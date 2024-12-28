Precio de SingularityNET (AGIX)
El precio en vivo de SingularityNET (AGIX) hoy es 0.568316 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 188.77M USD. AGIX a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de SingularityNET en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 201.84K USD
- La variación de precios de SingularityNET en el día es +3.05%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 332.25M USD
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de SingularityNET a USD fue de $ +0.01681412.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de SingularityNET a USD fue de $ -0.0763826365.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de SingularityNET a USD fue de $ -0.0044251357.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de SingularityNET a USD fue de $ -0.1284790706212319.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.01681412
|+3.05%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0763826365
|-13.44%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0044251357
|-0.77%
|90 Días
|$ -0.1284790706212319
|-18.43%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de SingularityNET: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.08%
+3.05%
-5.27%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
SingularityNET is a decentralized marketplace for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The business value of AI is becoming clearer each day; however, there’s a significant gap between the people developing AI tools (researchers and academics) and the businesses that want to use them. Most organizations need a more customized solution than what a single AI project can offer, and research projects oftentimes have trouble accessing a large enough data set to build effective machine learning. SingularityNET closes these gaps. The long-term vision of the SingulairtyNET team is to build a network of complex AI Agent interactions primarily using resources from the OpenCog Foundation. To look at this further, let’s check out their in-house built humanoid robot, Sophia. Sophia uses a combination of AI Agents that range from natural language processing to physical motor controls to operate. You tell Sophia to summarize a video that’s embedded in a webpage. To do this, Sophia sends a request to Agent A. Through its AI, Agent A knows that Agent B specializes in analyzing and transcribing video while Agent C specializes in summarizing text. Agent A pays Agent B and Agent C to perform these tasks while Sophia pays Agent A to coordinate. All the while, each Agent has updated their own AI with the network information gained from these tasks and combines it with their previous experiences and knowledge. Therefore, the collective AI of the system grows at a faster rate than any individual Agent. SingularityNET wants to build a decentralized protocol for creators and users of AI to interact with each other, to not only help individual projects benefit by leveraging the strengths of other AI systems that might handle certain tasks better, but ultimately to develop SingularityNET into a functioning AI system itself, with nodes on the network making their own decisions about how to connect services and proactively provide solutions to academic and business problems. Tokenizing the network creates an AI marketplace where AI developers and sellers can not only link with others who might assist in building more robust AI solutions, but also allow AI services and products to be bought and sold, creating revenue and establishing price points where none have existed before. The SingularityNET team boasts 50+ AI developers and 10+ PhDs. Dr. Ben Goertzel leads the group as CEO and Chief Scientist. He’s also the Chairman of the OpenCog Foundation and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, as well as the Chief Scientist at Hanson Robotics, the partner company helping bring SingularityNET to life. Dr. David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, serves as the Robotics Lead. Most famously, Hanson Robotics built Sophia, the most expressive humanoid robot to date. Sophia is also a proud member of the SingularityNET team. The team recently released the alpha version of the platform and is planning on launching a public beta sometime in the middle of 2018.
|1 AGIX a AUD
A$0.91498876
|1 AGIX a GBP
￡0.44896964
|1 AGIX a EUR
€0.5399002
|1 AGIX a USD
$0.568316
|1 AGIX a MYR
RM2.54037252
|1 AGIX a TRY
₺19.9478916
|1 AGIX a JPY
¥89.72004692
|1 AGIX a RUB
₽60.08805068
|1 AGIX a INR
₹48.52282008
|1 AGIX a IDR
Rp9,166.38581348
|1 AGIX a PHP
₱32.91117956
|1 AGIX a EGP
￡E.28.8988686
|1 AGIX a BRL
R$3.51787604
|1 AGIX a CAD
C$0.81837504
|1 AGIX a BDT
৳67.93081148
|1 AGIX a NGN
₦879.74180168
|1 AGIX a UAH
₴23.84653936
|1 AGIX a VES
Bs28.984116
|1 AGIX a PKR
Rs158.21349124
|1 AGIX a KZT
₸297.54752496
|1 AGIX a THB
฿19.36252612
|1 AGIX a TWD
NT$18.65213112
|1 AGIX a CHF
Fr0.5114844
|1 AGIX a HKD
HK$4.41013216
|1 AGIX a MAD
.د.م5.73430844