Precio de Polymath (POLY)
El precio en vivo de Polymath (POLY) hoy es 0.04864297 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 43.70M USD. POLY a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Polymath en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 53.89K USD
- La variación de precios de Polymath en el día es +9.70%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 898.55M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de POLY a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de POLY.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Polymath a USD fue de $ +0.00430102.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Polymath a USD fue de $ +0.0106193440.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Polymath a USD fue de $ +0.0094392121.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Polymath a USD fue de $ +0.0075716672051025.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.00430102
|+9.70%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0106193440
|+21.83%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0094392121
|+19.41%
|90 Días
|$ +0.0075716672051025
|+18.44%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Polymath: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.31%
+9.70%
+6.95%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Polymath provides technology to create, issue, and manage security tokens on the blockchain. Over 200 security tokens have been deployed using their Ethereum-based solution and they are now in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. Polymath streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the inherent challenges with public infrastructure around identity, compliance, confidentiality, and governance. Recognizing that the industry lacked security-specific standards, Polymath spearheaded the creation of a unified standard for security tokens on Ethereum, ERC 1400. ERC 1400 acts as an umbrella of standards and is designed to address some of the challenges in managing security tokens by enabling the ability to conserve UBO rights for custodied assets, and automate transfer control (including KYC verification) and corporate actions (including capital distribution or voting). Polymath has brought forward many advanced innovations that address regulatory and market needs head-on. They have built a series of tools on the chain that offer non-technical users an intuitive means to access the chain’s functionality, and are also in the midst of launching Polymesh, an institutional-grade blockchain built for security tokens and the first specialized chain of this nature. Security tokens have the ability to alter the financial landscape, unlocking trillions of dollars in asset value and investment, programmably automating operations, and driving new paths to liquidity - but there are significant barriers standing in the way of institutional adoption. The foundations of Polymesh are focused on the most crucial regulatory elements addressed by four key design principles meant to meet the demands of regulators and institutions. Those four principles are Identity, Compliance, Confidentiality, and Governance. When put together, these four pillars can also support complex operations, such as settlement. When it comes to creating and managing digital securities, Polymesh’s specificity gives it, and the applications built on it, a distinct advantage over those leveraging general-purpose blockchains. The purpose-built infrastructure addresses the gaps in standard blockchain architecture to align the functioning of the blockchain with the requirements of modern capital markets. By combining Polymesh’s deep functionality with user-friendly tools, Polymath stands to transform capital markets. All transactions on the Polymath platform take place using the native POLY token. POLY is the utility token that fuels Polymath Token Studio on Ethereum and is used by issuers creating and managing security tokens on the platform.
