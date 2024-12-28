Precio de Fluffington (FLUFFI)
El precio en vivo de Fluffington (FLUFFI) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 315.78K USD. FLUFFI a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Fluffington en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 2.36K USD
- La variación de precios de Fluffington en el día es -2.95%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 999.96M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de FLUFFI a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de FLUFFI.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Fluffington a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Fluffington a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Fluffington a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Fluffington a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-2.95%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-32.10%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-33.39%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Fluffington: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.27%
-2.95%
-6.89%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
