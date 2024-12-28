Precio de district0x (DNT)
El precio en vivo de district0x (DNT) hoy es 0.04697039 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 35.29M USD. DNT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de district0x en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 220.84K USD
- La variación de precios de district0x en el día es -2.29%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 751.22M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de DNT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de DNT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de district0x a USD fue de $ -0.00110311849371051.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de district0x a USD fue de $ -0.0023945504.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de district0x a USD fue de $ +0.0129646684.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de district0x a USD fue de $ +0.00888596090537864.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00110311849371051
|-2.29%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0023945504
|-5.09%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0129646684
|+27.60%
|90 Días
|$ +0.00888596090537864
|+23.33%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de district0x: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.13%
-2.29%
-6.63%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
MEXC es el exchange de criptomonedas líder en el que confían más de 10 millones de usuarios de todo el mundo. Es reconocido por ser la plataforma con la selección de tokens más amplia, los listados de tokens más rápidos y las tarifas de trading más bajas del mercado. ¡Únete ahora a MEXC para disfrutar de la mayor liquidez y las tarifas más competitivas del mercado!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 DNT a AUD
A$0.0756223279
|1 DNT a GBP
￡0.0371066081
|1 DNT a EUR
€0.0446218705
|1 DNT a USD
$0.04697039
|1 DNT a MYR
RM0.2099576433
|1 DNT a TRY
₺1.648660689
|1 DNT a JPY
¥7.4152154693
|1 DNT a RUB
₽4.9661793347
|1 DNT a INR
₹4.0103318982
|1 DNT a IDR
Rp757.5868294217
|1 DNT a PHP
₱2.7200552849
|1 DNT a EGP
￡E.2.3884443315
|1 DNT a BRL
R$0.2907467141
|1 DNT a CAD
C$0.0676373616
|1 DNT a BDT
৳5.6143707167
|1 DNT a NGN
₦72.7092243122
|1 DNT a UAH
₴1.9708775644
|1 DNT a VES
Bs2.39548989
|1 DNT a PKR
Rs13.0760868721
|1 DNT a KZT
₸24.5918173884
|1 DNT a THB
฿1.6002811873
|1 DNT a TWD
NT$1.5415681998
|1 DNT a CHF
Fr0.042273351
|1 DNT a HKD
HK$0.3644902264
|1 DNT a MAD
.د.م0.4739312351