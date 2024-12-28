Precio de Bangkit (BKIT)
El precio en vivo de Bangkit (BKIT) hoy es 0 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 309.33K USD. BKIT a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Bangkit en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 19.29K USD
- La variación de precios de Bangkit en el día es -47.34%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 80.00B USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de BKIT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de BKIT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Bangkit a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Bangkit a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Bangkit a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Bangkit a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-47.34%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|--
|60 Días
|$ 0
|--
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Bangkit: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.00%
-47.34%
-65.49%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens. The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership. Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics. Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
