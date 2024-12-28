Precio de Augur (REP)
El precio en vivo de Augur (REP) hoy es 0.634706 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 5.10M USD. REP a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Augur en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 81.43K USD
- La variación de precios de Augur en el día es +14.38%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 8.03M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de REP a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de REP.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Augur a USD fue de $ +0.079786.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Augur a USD fue de $ -0.0698885566.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Augur a USD fue de $ +0.7662123229.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Augur a USD fue de $ +0.3255636189375716.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.079786
|+14.38%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0698885566
|-11.01%
|60 Días
|$ +0.7662123229
|+120.72%
|90 Días
|$ +0.3255636189375716
|+105.31%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Augur: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.41%
+14.38%
+7.78%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
|1 REP a AUD
A$1.02187666
|1 REP a GBP
￡0.50141774
|1 REP a EUR
€0.6029707
|1 REP a USD
$0.634706
|1 REP a MYR
RM2.83713582
|1 REP a TRY
₺22.2781806
|1 REP a JPY
¥100.20103622
|1 REP a RUB
₽67.10746538
|1 REP a INR
₹54.19119828
|1 REP a IDR
Rp10,237.19211518
|1 REP a PHP
₱36.75582446
|1 REP a EGP
￡E.32.2748001
|1 REP a BRL
R$3.92883014
|1 REP a CAD
C$0.91397664
|1 REP a BDT
৳75.86640818
|1 REP a NGN
₦982.51219388
|1 REP a UAH
₴26.63226376
|1 REP a VES
Bs32.370006
|1 REP a PKR
Rs176.69580334
|1 REP a KZT
₸332.30667336
|1 REP a THB
฿21.62443342
|1 REP a TWD
NT$20.83105092
|1 REP a CHF
Fr0.5712354
|1 REP a HKD
HK$4.92531856
|1 REP a MAD
.د.م6.40418354