Precio de Aion (AION)
El precio en vivo de Aion (AION) hoy es 0.0018869 USD. Su capitalización de mercado actual es de $ 969.60K USD. AION a USD precio se actualiza en tiempo real.
Desempeño clave de Aion en el mercado:
- El volumen de trading en 24 horas es $ 2.53K USD
- La variación de precios de Aion en el día es +14.60%
- Tiene una oferta circulante de 542.42M USD
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de AION a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de AION.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de Aion a USD fue de $ +0.0002404.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de Aion a USD fue de $ +0.0001659834.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de Aion a USD fue de $ +0.0004881765.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de Aion a USD fue de $ +0.0001871318310800459.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ +0.0002404
|+14.60%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0001659834
|+8.80%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0004881765
|+25.87%
|90 Días
|$ +0.0001871318310800459
|+11.01%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de Aion: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+8.62%
+14.60%
+9.11%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
