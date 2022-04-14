ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZenMemory AI (ZMEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) Information ZenMemory is an AI memory infrastructure powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It enables any AI system to store, retrieve, and share contextual memory securely and transparently. Every meaningful moment you share is transformed into a structured, tokenized memory block. Instead of extracting value from users, ZenMemory rewards them. Turning memories into a sustainable source of ownership and income. Official Website: https://www.zenmemory-ai.com/ Buy ZMEN Now!

ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZenMemory AI (ZMEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.44K $ 5.44K $ 5.44K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.44K $ 5.44K $ 5.44K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) price

ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZMEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZMEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZMEN's tokenomics, explore ZMEN token's live price!

