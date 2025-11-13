Arbit (ARBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Arbit (ARBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Arbit (ARBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Arbit (ARBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 160.00K $ 160.00K $ 160.00K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 160.00K $ 160.00K $ 160.00K All-Time High: $ 0.065 $ 0.065 $ 0.065 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0016 $ 0.0016 $ 0.0016 Learn more about Arbit (ARBT) price Buy ARBT Now!

Arbit (ARBT) Information Arbit is a decentralized marketplace designed for the creation, trading, and deployment of intelligent, autonomous agents on-chain. It enables builders, businesses, and creators to leverage AI agents that can think, collaborate, and execute tasks across domains — from creative design to business strategy and scientific research. Arbit is a decentralized marketplace designed for the creation, trading, and deployment of intelligent, autonomous agents on-chain. It enables builders, businesses, and creators to leverage AI agents that can think, collaborate, and execute tasks across domains — from creative design to business strategy and scientific research. Official Website: https://www.arbit.finance/launchApp Whitepaper: https://awebidu-1.gitbook.io/arbit/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x172f1026d49F86a8Ff043B7c4635c4A1a2065e15

Arbit (ARBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Arbit (ARBT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARBT's tokenomics, explore ARBT token's live price!

How to Buy ARBT Interested in adding Arbit (ARBT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ARBT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Arbit (ARBT) Price History Analysing the price history of ARBT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. ARBT Price Prediction Want to know where ARBT might be heading? Our ARBT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

