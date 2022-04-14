xiao lang gou (XLG) Information

xiao lang gou (小狼狗) is your chinese wolfdog quant boyfriend. he might be cool and domineering but he'll make you feel secure. xiao lang gou is for the people.

driven by the community, xiao lang gou is a symbol of strength, protection, and reliability that resonates with everyone who values these core principles. rooted in the fierce and protective spirit of the chinese wolfdog, xiao lang gou stands unwaveringly for the people. join the pack, embrace the power, and feel the security that only xiao lang gou can provide. together, we rise stronger.