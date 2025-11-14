WikiAgent is a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, purpose-built to optimize and elevate your on-chain trading experience. Powered by the deep search capabilities of leading-edge models such as GPT-4o, Grok 3, DeepSeek, and Gemini, these products set a new standard in AI-driven analysis. WikiAgent is set to support over 100 blockchains, including leading networks such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and HyperEVM, ensuring broad accessibility for users. Expansion to additional blockchains is planned, alongside the development of advanced AI and yield-focused products outlined in our roadmap.