Websync (WEBS) Tokenomics

Websync (WEBS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 6.87K
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 898.87K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.64K
All-Time High: $ 1.49
All-Time Low: $ 0.00760378
Current Price: $ 0.0076413

Websync (WEBS) Information
WebSync empowers users to create and launch Web3 websites without coding, middlemen, or subscriptions—putting full ownership in your hands. With wallet-based tools like drag-and-drop builders, ENS emails, and decentralized messaging, it redefines digital presence. Key innovations include VaultChat, a Web Builder app, ENS Inbox with AI sorting, a Telegram deployment bot, ENSMail, and an Affiliate Program.
Official Website: https://websync.info/
Whitepaper: https://smallpdf.com/file#s=c6dd537c-d49b-4469-b4e8-cdab4c5dd572

Websync (WEBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Websync (WEBS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of WEBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEBS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

