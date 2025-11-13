Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Tokenomics
The Valencia CF Fan Token allows VCF fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy VCF Fan Tokens.
Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone.
The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.
Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VCF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VCF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
