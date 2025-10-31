The live Valencia CF Fan Token price today is 0.105063 USD. Track real-time VCF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VCF price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Valencia CF Fan Token price today is 0.105063 USD. Track real-time VCF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore VCF price trend easily at MEXC now.

Valencia CF Fan Token Price (VCF)

1 VCF to USD Live Price:

$0.105063
$0.105063$0.105063
-3.10%1D
Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:16:42 (UTC+8)

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.104813
$ 0.104813$ 0.104813
24H Low
$ 0.111132
$ 0.111132$ 0.111132
24H High

$ 0.104813
$ 0.104813$ 0.104813

$ 0.111132
$ 0.111132$ 0.111132

$ 4.95
$ 4.95$ 4.95

$ 0.099395
$ 0.099395$ 0.099395

-0.00%

-3.13%

-3.05%

-3.05%

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) real-time price is $0.105063. Over the past 24 hours, VCF traded between a low of $ 0.104813 and a high of $ 0.111132, showing active market volatility. VCF's all-time high price is $ 4.95, while its all-time low price is $ 0.099395.

In terms of short-term performance, VCF has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -3.13% over 24 hours, and -3.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Market Information

$ 693.34K
$ 693.34K$ 693.34K

--
----

$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M

6.60M
6.60M 6.60M

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Valencia CF Fan Token is $ 693.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VCF is 6.60M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Valencia CF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0033963520289262.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Valencia CF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0242617258.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Valencia CF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0342992452.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Valencia CF Fan Token to USD was $ -0.06212205691945645.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0033963520289262-3.13%
30 Days$ -0.0242617258-23.09%
60 Days$ -0.0342992452-32.64%
90 Days$ -0.06212205691945645-37.15%

What is Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF)

The Valencia CF Fan Token allows VCF fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy VCF Fan Tokens.

Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone.

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.

Valencia CF Fan Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Valencia CF Fan Token.

Check the Valencia CF Fan Token price prediction now!

VCF to Local Currencies

Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VCF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF)

How much is Valencia CF Fan Token (VCF) worth today?
The live VCF price in USD is 0.105063 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current VCF to USD price?
The current price of VCF to USD is $ 0.105063. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Valencia CF Fan Token?
The market cap for VCF is $ 693.34K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of VCF?
The circulating supply of VCF is 6.60M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of VCF?
VCF achieved an ATH price of 4.95 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of VCF?
VCF saw an ATL price of 0.099395 USD.
What is the trading volume of VCF?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for VCF is -- USD.
Will VCF go higher this year?
VCF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out VCF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

