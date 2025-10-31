Tokenize Xchange (TKX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 2.05 $ 2.05 $ 2.05 24H Low $ 2.15 $ 2.15 $ 2.15 24H High 24H Low $ 2.05$ 2.05 $ 2.05 24H High $ 2.15$ 2.15 $ 2.15 All Time High $ 50.43$ 50.43 $ 50.43 Lowest Price $ 0.111255$ 0.111255 $ 0.111255 Price Change (1H) -0.80% Price Change (1D) -2.87% Price Change (7D) -2.19% Price Change (7D) -2.19%

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) real-time price is $2.06. Over the past 24 hours, TKX traded between a low of $ 2.05 and a high of $ 2.15, showing active market volatility. TKX's all-time high price is $ 50.43, while its all-time low price is $ 0.111255.

In terms of short-term performance, TKX has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -2.87% over 24 hours, and -2.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.73M$ 164.73M $ 164.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.92M$ 205.92M $ 205.92M Circulation Supply 80.00M 80.00M 80.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tokenize Xchange is $ 164.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TKX is 80.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.92M.