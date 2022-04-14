ThunderCore (TT) Tokenomics
ThunderCore (TT) Information
ThunderCore is a secure, high-performance, EVM-compatible public blockchain with its own native currency, Thunder Token. The company was founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley by Chris Wang and top researchers and engineers in the field.
With a breakthrough consensus protocol that overcomes the scalability “trilemma” called PaLa, the ThunderCore network offers 4,000+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas fees that cost less than a fraction of a dollar ( < $0.00001), giving decentralized applications security and scalability.
Evidently, ThunderCore DApps have been dominating the gaming and gambling category charts week after week, a true testament to how easy it is for DApps to scale on the platform.
ThunderCore also prioritizes interoperability, as native assets on other blockchains (eg. Ethereum, BSC, HECO) can be exchanged amongst each other through a cross-chain mechanism called ThunderCore Bridge.
By solving usability challenges and setting a new standard of reliability and security, ThunderCore leads the effort to bring wide adoption to blockchain technology.
Currently, with an international user base that spans across more than 18 countries, ThunderCore has amassed more than 4 million total addresses and 180 million transactions on its network.
ThunderCore (TT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ThunderCore (TT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ThunderCore (TT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ThunderCore (TT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
