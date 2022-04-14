Super Cycle (CYCLE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Super Cycle (CYCLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Super Cycle (CYCLE) Information

STOP TRADING AND BELIEVE IN SOMETHING

Hype, belief, community-driven, and unironically emotional with that powerful "we're part of history"

Believe. Meme. Moon.

We're not just here to speculate. We're here to witness history.

This is the Super Cycle you tell your grandkids about. The one where broke boys became legends. Where culture wasn't just consumed — it was minted.

You gotta believe in something — and we believe in the next big wave. The one powered by memes, magic internet money, and millions of unserious people doing serious numbers.

This is the year. The cycle. The movement.

Stand tall. Hold tight. Post memes. Get rich. Together — we don't just go up…

We moon.

Official Website:
https://supercyclesol.fun/

Super Cycle (CYCLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Super Cycle (CYCLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.35K
$ 12.35K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.35K
$ 12.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

Super Cycle (CYCLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Super Cycle (CYCLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CYCLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CYCLE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CYCLE's tokenomics, explore CYCLE token's live price!

CYCLE Price Prediction

Want to know where CYCLE might be heading? Our CYCLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.