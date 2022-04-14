STYLE Token (STYLE) Tokenomics

STYLE Token (STYLE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into STYLE Token (STYLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

STYLE Token (STYLE) Information

A protocol for AI 3D Model or Agent creation and Interoperability across Games and Virtual Environments. $STYLE is powering the AI and 3D gaming Infrastructure of the STYLE Protocol. Allowing decentralised creation of smart AI 3D Models, validation and participation in the Ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://labs.style
Whitepaper:
https://www.protocol.style/_files/ugd/87669b_707e28b5804747b3b2654813a2f40345.pdf

STYLE Token (STYLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for STYLE Token (STYLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 219.30K
$ 219.30K$ 219.30K
Total Supply:
$ 920.00M
$ 920.00M$ 920.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 815.30M
$ 815.30M$ 815.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 247.47K
$ 247.47K$ 247.47K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02660639
$ 0.02660639$ 0.02660639
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00026566
$ 0.00026566$ 0.00026566
Current Price:
$ 0.00026898
$ 0.00026898$ 0.00026898

STYLE Token (STYLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of STYLE Token (STYLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of STYLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many STYLE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand STYLE's tokenomics, explore STYLE token's live price!

STYLE Price Prediction

Want to know where STYLE might be heading? Our STYLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.