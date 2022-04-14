SolPod (SOLPOD) Tokenomics
SolPod (SOLPOD) Information
SolPod helps $SOLPOD holders to capitalise on Solana ecosystem tokens without needing to play an active role in day to day trading. SolPod have a trading team with a proven track record displayed publicly e.g. on our X account, and leverage this expertise to find Solana coins that have x100 potential to grow our holdings and that of our holders.
Any holders who have $SOLPOD holdings above the eligibility criteria will receive airdrops of tokens our team has invested in, directly into their wallet. Historically these have occurred daily, following which $SOLPOD holders can decide to hold or sell the tokens to grow their portfolio. You can think of it as a Solana ecosystem mutual fund that pays dividends in up and coming tokens.
The SOLPOD token's primary function is to determine airdrop eligibility. However, it also funds the SolPod's teams trading and marketing activities. It benefits from deflationary tokenomics as our team buys back and burns SOLPOD periodically, using some of the profits generated by our trading team.
SolPod (SOLPOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SolPod (SOLPOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SolPod (SOLPOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SolPod (SOLPOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLPOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLPOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLPOD's tokenomics, explore SOLPOD token's live price!
SOLPOD Price Prediction
Want to know where SOLPOD might be heading? Our SOLPOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.