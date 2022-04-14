Selenium (SELE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Selenium (SELE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Selenium (SELE) Information Selenium is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Terra Classic network, leveraging smart contracts to facilitate the creation of synthetic assets, known as Selenized Assets. These synthetic assets closely replicate the price movements of real-world assets, allowing global traders around the world to gain price exposure without the need to physically own or transact with the underlying assets. Official Website: https://selenium.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.selenium.finance Buy SELE Now!

Selenium (SELE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Selenium (SELE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.60M $ 1.60M $ 1.60M Total Supply: $ 6.26M $ 6.26M $ 6.26M Circulating Supply: $ 6.26M $ 6.26M $ 6.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.60M $ 1.60M $ 1.60M All-Time High: $ 0.386158 $ 0.386158 $ 0.386158 All-Time Low: $ 0.158602 $ 0.158602 $ 0.158602 Current Price: $ 0.256348 $ 0.256348 $ 0.256348 Learn more about Selenium (SELE) price

Selenium (SELE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Selenium (SELE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SELE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SELE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SELE's tokenomics, explore SELE token's live price!

