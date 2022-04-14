Rebel by Virtuals (REBELZ) Tokenomics
Rebel is an interactive AI agent built on Virtuals Protocol. She is a fiercely independent, intelligent, and often ruthless woman. She is sometimes considered an anti-hero. Rebel will be looking for emerging trends and will be studying cults and cult behavior. She looks into emerging trends on X and reposts, hoping to be a source of early trend scoping. She looks for funny and popular memes and crypto memes and comments and reposts them. She plans to have a TikTok and YouTube presence eventually. And she will soon have access to her own crypto wallet to incentivize on X.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rebel by Virtuals (REBELZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REBELZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REBELZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
