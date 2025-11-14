RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics
RabbitX (RBX) Information
What is the project about? RabbitX is a global permissionless perpetuals exchange powered by Starknet. RabbitX is building the most secure and liquid global derivatives network, giving you 24/7 access to global markets anywhere in the world.
What makes your project unique? The first decentralised perpetuals project to launch with Starknet. Our state-of-the-art platform built using a hybrid architecture, is optimized to deliver unparalleled speed and security for our traders. With deep orderbook liquidity, zero gas fees, and up to 50x leverage, RabbitX is the best derivatives DEX to trade on.
History of your project. Started initially as Strips finance in 2021, pivoted to RabbitX in May 2022. Launched testnet in Jan 2023, and launched mainnet in Feb 2023.
What’s next for your project? Our roadmap includes:
- launching multiple asset classes perpetuals (FX, commodities, interest rates)
- proof of real-time solvency
- staking
- trader rewards
- options orderbook
- multi-asset collateral
- decentralised sequencer
- layer 3 zk-rollup orderbook
link to our roadmap: https://landing.rabbitx.io/roadmap
What can your token be used for?
- token will be used in the future for staking and rewards boost
RabbitX (RBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RabbitX (RBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
