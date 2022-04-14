Podflow AI by Virtuals (POD) Tokenomics
Podflow AI is the first AI-powered crypto podcast that delivers breaking news, insights, and updates from across the crypto world, sourced from the web and social platforms. Designed for crypto enthusiasts, the podcast combines the power of artificial intelligence with engaging audio content, offering timely, high-quality episodes that feel as natural and captivating as human-hosted shows. Podflow AI provides listeners with a seamless way to stay informed about the fast-paced crypto industry, anytime, anywhere.
Understanding the tokenomics of Podflow AI by Virtuals (POD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of POD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many POD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
