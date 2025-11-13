Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.00M Total Supply: $ 22.22K Circulating Supply: $ 22.22K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.00M All-Time High: $ 45.55 All-Time Low: $ 44.89 Current Price: $ 45.13

Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) Information STRP tokenizes fractional ownership in a BVI SPV holding Stripe shares through VC partners. Stripe, a fintech leader ($91.5B valuation), processes $1.4T/year in payments. STRP grants economic exposure to Stripe’s growth, driven by digital commerce expansion and a potential IPO. A 1% SPV management fee applies at liquidation. Secondary trading may occur on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are issued on BNB Chain, with plans for multi-chain expansion. STRP tokenizes fractional ownership in a BVI SPV holding Stripe shares through VC partners. Stripe, a fintech leader ($91.5B valuation), processes $1.4T/year in payments. STRP grants economic exposure to Stripe’s growth, driven by digital commerce expansion and a potential IPO. A 1% SPV management fee applies at liquidation. Secondary trading may occur on Paimon’s platform. Tokens are issued on BNB Chain, with plans for multi-chain expansion. Official Website: https://app.paimon.finance/strp

Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paimon Stripe SPV Token (STRP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STRP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STRP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

