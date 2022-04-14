Discover key insights into NullTrace (NULL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

NullTrace (NULL) Information

NullTrace is a Web and Telegram-based privacy bridge and SPL token mixer, untraceable cross-chain transactions as well as on-chain mixing. The platform prioritizes your privacy while rewarding $NULL holders with revenue share from bridge/mixer fees

Referral Rewards: Invite others and receive 50% of their bridge fees 💰

$NULL holders receive revenue share which is generated by fees taken on bridges and mixes.