Everlyn AI (LYN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Everlyn AI (LYN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.33M $ 27.33M $ 27.33M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 255.64M $ 255.64M $ 255.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 106.90M $ 106.90M $ 106.90M All-Time High: $ 1.2824 $ 1.2824 $ 1.2824 All-Time Low: $ 0.09658291416276109 $ 0.09658291416276109 $ 0.09658291416276109 Current Price: $ 0.1069 $ 0.1069 $ 0.1069 Learn more about Everlyn AI (LYN) price Buy LYN Now!

Everlyn AI (LYN) Information Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1. Everlyn AI is the first Web3-native AI video protocol, generating cinematic-quality videos in just 25 seconds through its proprietary foundational model, Everlyn-1. Official Website: https://www.everlyn.ai Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x302DFaF2CDbE51a18d97186A7384e87CF599877D

Everlyn AI (LYN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Everlyn AI (LYN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LYN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LYN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LYN's tokenomics, explore LYN token's live price!

