NMKR ($NMKR) Information "$NMKR is a Cardano native token that bridges the entire NFT-MAKER ecosystem by enabling decentralized utility & governance for all NFT-MAKER products. $NMKR is a utility token that rewards the community for their contributions, verifies NFT projects to help prevent fraud, and enables community-run governance. $NMKR will also be used to mint new NFTs, ensuring that each one is unique and verifiable. About 48% of $NMKR tokens will be available to the community.

" Official Website: https://www.nmkr.io/ Buy $NMKR Now!

NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NMKR ($NMKR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.28M $ 1.28M $ 1.28M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.89B $ 1.89B $ 1.89B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.80M $ 6.80M $ 6.80M All-Time High: $ 0.02423915 $ 0.02423915 $ 0.02423915 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00068037 $ 0.00068037 $ 0.00068037 Learn more about NMKR ($NMKR) price

NMKR ($NMKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NMKR ($NMKR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $NMKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $NMKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $NMKR's tokenomics, explore $NMKR token's live price!

