Morpheus Network (MNW) Tokenomics
Morpheus Network (MNW) Information
The Morpheus.Network is a full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trading industry utilizing blockchain technology. This is achieved with Smart Contracts driving the supply chain with predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents as well as automated international payments to over 1600 banks globally through integration with the SWIFT Payments Hub. The layering of other blockchain or non-blockchain technologies to be included as necessary objectives in a given Smart Contract further automate any complex supply chain (eg. RFID scans, data transfers).
The MRPH token is a “value” based utility within the Morpheus.Network, and is used for the transaction fees to power or "fuel" the automation platform.
We are currently establishing strategic partners during the development of the platform. These include major logistics and customs brokers, import/export corporations involved in global trade, as well as actual end-users of the platform.
Morpheus Network (MNW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Morpheus Network (MNW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Morpheus Network (MNW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Morpheus Network (MNW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MNW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MNW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
