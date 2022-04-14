Mithrandir Token (MITHR) Information

The MITHR Token is designed to reward you for taking care of the earth's ecosystem and carrying out educational actions on decentralized finance. At the Token Mithrandir project, we are convinced that the best way to provide added value to the crypto ecosystem is to help take care of the environment and take care of life. Therefore, if, for example, you plant a tree, or give educational talks, we reward you with MITHRANDIR Token (MITHR).

The MITHR TOKEN Has real utility! You can exchange it for nights of accommodation in sustainable cabins, buy services and goods, exchange them for Books/eBooks at Imaginante publishing house, trade it on MinSwap, and many more things you can do with MITHR Token.