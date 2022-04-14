Minerva Wallet (MIVA) Information

The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users.

The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges.

With various incentive and rewarding programs the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.