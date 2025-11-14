LUNCtron ($LTRN) is a 100% community-driven token built on the Terra Classic blockchain. It launched with every token is already in circulation.

The project’s mission is to bring new energy and culture to Terra Classic through a blend of memes, staking, burns, and fun utilities like community-driven games and LP locking.

LUNCtron combines meme power + real utility to strengthen the $LUNC ecosystem and keep Terra Classic active, engaging, and evolving. ⚡