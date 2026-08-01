LayerX Price Today

The live LayerX (LX) price today is $ 0, with a 8.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current LX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LX.

LayerX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 657,540, with a circulating supply of 10.00B LX. During the last 24 hours, LX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04623739, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LX moved +0.02% in the last hour and -6.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LayerX (LX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 657.54K$ 657.54K $ 657.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 657.54K$ 657.54K $ 657.54K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LayerX is $ 657.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LX is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 657.54K.