Launch On USD1 (L) Information The Internet Capital Market, built on Ethereum and powered by USD1—a Trump-backed stablecoin from World Liberty Financial—enables anyone to launch, trade, and earn from tokens. The platform shares fees with creators, KOLs, and investors, fueling a meme-driven, community-powered economy. The platform is accessible via dApp, X (Twitter) Bot, Telegram Bot, and a mobile app, all enhanced by LLMs AI agents for a seamless Web3 experience.

Launch On USD1 (L) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Launch On USD1 (L), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 24.18K Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.18K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Launch On USD1 (L) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Launch On USD1 (L) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of L tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many L tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

