Page last updated: 2025-11-13 22:57:09 (UTC+8)
Just need some rest (REST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Just need some rest (REST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.37M
Total Supply:
$ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.37M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01275586
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00437206
Current Price:
$ 0.00437206
Just need some rest (REST) Information

CA:4xgZmdKKHE3PXtUwUtvJGPSCSTJMJohSmWufJhiVo6q Me telling God “Please stop giving me battles” I don’t want to be a strong soldier, I just want to rest.

TOGETHER WE HAVE A REST!

Take some time to calm down and do nothing it's good for your soul. Put your phone out of sight; that solves everything. Rest is productive. The only roadmap is take it slow.

TOKEN SUPPLY 1,000,000,000 BUY/SELL TAX 0/0 CONTRACT SAFU $REST $REST $REST Just need some rest, bro.

Official Website:
https://justneedsomerest.xyz/

Just need some rest (REST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Just need some rest (REST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of REST tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many REST tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

