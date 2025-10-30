Just need some rest (REST) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.01275586$ 0.01275586 $ 0.01275586 Lowest Price $ 0.00437206$ 0.00437206 $ 0.00437206 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Just need some rest (REST) real-time price is $0.00437206. Over the past 24 hours, REST traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. REST's all-time high price is $ 0.01275586, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00437206.

In terms of short-term performance, REST has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just need some rest (REST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.37M$ 4.37M $ 4.37M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.37M$ 4.37M $ 4.37M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,895.470689 999,999,895.470689 999,999,895.470689

The current Market Cap of Just need some rest is $ 4.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REST is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999895.470689. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.37M.