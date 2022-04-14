Interport Token (ITP) Information

Interport is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows you to perform Interchain swaps (cross-chain swaps) at the best rate due to cross chain liquidity aggregation contracts that source over 250 DEXes and liquidity sources looking for the best price!

The protocol works with cross-chain messages to communicate with contracts on other chains and build transactions. Users always know the exact amount of desired tokens they will receive on another chain!