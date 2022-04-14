Infinite Sui Glitch (ISG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Infinite Sui Glitch (ISG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

nfinite Sui Glitch (ISG) is a community-driven memecoin developed exclusively on the innovative Sui blockchain. Its main purpose is to enable token holders to earn passive income through a unique automated dividend distribution mechanism. A 2% transaction fee on every buy and sell is collected and redistributed as dividends in SUI tokens to holders every 10 minutes. ISG merges meme culture and blockchain innovation, leveraging social media trends and viral marketing to rapidly expand and engage its community.

Market Cap: $ 34.70K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.70K
All-Time High: $ 0.0011416
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Infinite Sui Glitch (ISG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Infinite Sui Glitch (ISG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ISG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ISG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ISG's tokenomics, explore ISG token's live price!

