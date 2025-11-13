TweetDM is a platform that combines inbox management and CRM features tailored specifically for X (formerly Twitter). It enables users to manage their direct messages, organize conversations using a pipeline system, and collaborate on shared inboxes across teams. In addition to inbox tools, TweetDM offers a prospecting database, profile scraping features, and outreach automation capabilities designed to streamline relationship management and sales workflows on X. The platform is used by creators, founders, and operators seeking to convert conversations into business opportunities more efficiently.