We envision creating an innovative first of its kind digital asset class secured by blockchain that represents more than just a game character. The iAgent protocol creates Agents that embody the user’s personal gaming strategies, styles, and creativity all rolled into one. Developed from the user’s game footage, an Agent is a trainable digital representation of the user’s gaming persona that they control and monetize.
iAgent protocol proposes a comprehensive solution that combines AI, Blockchain, and Gaming into a single, decentralized platform. It utilizes a consumer grade GPU computing power through Decentralized GPU Infrastructure Network in short ComputeHub for training intelligent Agents, a MarketHub for trading Agents and GameHub where these Agents are rented or leased and compete against other gamers.
Understanding the tokenomics of iAgent Protocol ($AGNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $AGNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $AGNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
