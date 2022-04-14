I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) Information

The ILIS DAO is a decentralized organization that tries to support (and if necessary, govern) anything related to stable assets on Radix DLT.

Currently, the ILIS DAO only governs the STAB Protocol, a stable asset protocol running on Radix DLT that functions in a completely decentralized manner.

(Note: another submission will be made to list the stablecoin born from this protocol: STAB. Including a short description of the STAB Protocol)

Official Website:
https://ilikeitstable.com

I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 47.15K
$ 47.15K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 18.95M
$ 18.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 248.83K
$ 248.83K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02272961
$ 0.02272961
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00218334
$ 0.00218334
Current Price:
$ 0.00248826
$ 0.00248826

I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of I Like It Stable DAO (ILIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ILIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ILIS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.