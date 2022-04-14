ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) Information

The memecoin ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op was launched using Clanker's advanced autonomous memecoin launchpad on the Base blockchain. Clanker is an AI-powered "tokenbot" that simplifies the process of creating tokens, making it as straightforward as posting a message on social media. This particular memecoin has gained significant attention, becoming a topic of discussion on platforms like Farcaster, where it was highlighted for its rapid rise and impact in the crypto community. It's part of a broader trend where AI agents and tools like Clanker are used to deploy tokens that can quickly go viral and achieve substantial market capitalization.

Official Website:
https://warpcast.com/mk/0xb900eb09

ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 156.38K
$ 156.38K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 156.38K
$ 156.38K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ghffb47yii2rteeyy10op (GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP's tokenomics, explore GHFFB47YII2RTEEYY10OP token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.