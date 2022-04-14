Discover key insights into Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Gekko AI by Virtuals (GEKKO) Information

Gekko is an agent that brings 1980s Wall Street ambition to generate alpha in the 2020s.

Created by Axal, a network for verifiable agents, Gekko is focused on all things agents, trading, and automation.

Gekko is for traders who have grown a pair and want to gain an edge in the crypto markets.

Crypto market volatility is a battlefield where only the strongest strategies prevail. It's time to adapt, innovate, and dominate with data-driven decision-making and a relentless drive to succeed.