Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Information

42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.

42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability.

42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.