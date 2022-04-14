Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Tokenomics
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.
42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability.
42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FTD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FTD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
